Modi Arrives in Spain, First Visit by An Indian PM Since 1988
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Spanish capital on the second leg of his six-day, four-nation tour aimed at boosting bilateral economic engagement with them and inviting more investment for India's transformation.
"Landed in Spain, marking the start of a very important visit aimed at improving economic and cultural relations with Spain," Modi tweeted in English and Spanish after landing here.
Modi's visit to Spain will be first visit by an Indian prime minister since 1988.
"Hola Espana! Prime Minister Modi arrives in Madrid, first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in nearly three decades, is received by Spanish FM in a special gesture," said Gopal Baglay, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs in a tweet.
Modi will hold discussions with his Spanish counterpart Mariano Rajoy on ways to deepen bilateral engagement, including in the high-tech sector. Modi will also call on King Felipe VI of Spain.
"He (Modi) would also have a round-table interaction with leading Spanish business leaders who are keen to invest in India. Prime Minister's visit to Spain will add further strength to the existing warm and friendly India-Spain bilateral ties," the Ministry of External Affairs had said in a statement.
From Spain, he will travel to St Petersburg in Russia on June 1 where he will hold the 18th India-Russia annual Summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and attend the St Petersburg International Economic Forum the next day.
The prime minister will be in Paris on June 2 and 3 where he will hold official talks with newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron with a view to further strengthening India-France strategic ties.
Earlier in the day, Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel held the fourth Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) during which the two leaders reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and the two sides inked 12 agreements/Memorandum of Understandings (MoU).
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- 80 Killed, Over 350 Wounded In Kabul Suicide Bombing
- Kerala Minister Says Reopening Bars A Logical Thing To Do
- Beef Fest: Nine Booked for Attacking IIT-Madras Scholar
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Pakistan Providing Nuclear Material to N. Korea: UN Sources
- Few Hours After He Made Comeback, Twitter Suspends Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's New Account
- New-born Baby Walks Moments After Birth In Brazil
- Controversial Preacher Zakir Naik, Wanted By NIA On Terror Charges, Applies for Malaysian Citizenship
- Babri Demolition: CBI Court Frames Criminal Conspiracy Charges Against Advani, Joshi And Bharti
- Aircraft Scam: CBI Files Three Cases Against Civil Aviation Ministry And Air India
- Defending The Use of 'Human Shield', General Bipin Rawat Says 'Dirty War' In Kashmir Has To Be Fought With 'Innovative Ways'
- Last 3 Years Have Transformed People's Lives, Says PM Modi
Post a Comment