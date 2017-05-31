The Newswire
Militants Hurl Grenade at Police Party in Sopore, 4 Cops Injured
Srinagar
Representative Image-File
Militants today hurled a grenade at a police party in Sopore town of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, resulting in injuries to four cops.
"The militants lobbed a grenade at a police party deployed near a bank in Sopore town at around 4.10 pm," a police official said.
He said four policemen were injured in the explosion.
Security forces have rushed to the scene and started investigation into the attack.
READ MORE IN:
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- IRS Officer Nandini K R Tops Civil Services Exam
- Make Cow National Animal, Life Term For Slaughter: HC
- Climate Change May Poses Major Threat to Food And Water Security: UN chief
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Pakistan Providing Nuclear Material to N. Korea: UN Sources
- Few Hours After He Made Comeback, Twitter Suspends Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's New Account
- New-born Baby Walks Moments After Birth In Brazil
- Controversial Preacher Zakir Naik, Wanted By NIA On Terror Charges, Applies for Malaysian Citizenship
- Babri Demolition: CBI Court Frames Criminal Conspiracy Charges Against Advani, Joshi And Bharti
- Aircraft Scam: CBI Files Three Cases Against Civil Aviation Ministry And Air India
- Defending The Use of 'Human Shield', General Bipin Rawat Says 'Dirty War' In Kashmir Has To Be Fought With 'Innovative Ways'
- Last 3 Years Have Transformed People's Lives, Says PM Modi
Post a Comment