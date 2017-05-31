The Newswire
31 May 2017

Militants Hurl Grenade at Police Party in Sopore, 4 Cops Injured

Srinagar
Representative Image-File

Militants today hurled a grenade at a police party in Sopore town of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, resulting in injuries to four cops.

"The militants lobbed a grenade at a police party deployed near a bank in Sopore town at around 4.10 pm," a police official said.

He said four policemen were injured in the explosion.

Security forces have rushed to the scene and started investigation into the attack.

