Militant Killed in Encounter With Army in Manipur
Imphal
Representative Image
A militant suspected to be a NSCN (K) cadre was killed in an encounter with the army at Gaijianglong village in Noney district, police said today.
The incident occurred last night around 10:30 pm, in the dense hilly terrain of the district and the deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Gaithalung Thaimei, the police said.
Security forces recovered a sophisticated M-16 assault rifle and 11 rounds along with a mobile handset from the possession of the dead militant, police said.
The dead militant is suspected to be a cadre of NSCN (K), they added.
