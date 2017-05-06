Militant Killed in Encounter With Army in Manipur

A militant suspected to be a NSCN (K) cadre was killed in an encounter with the army at Gaijianglong village in Noney district, police said today.



The incident occurred last night around 10:30 pm, in the dense hilly terrain of the district and the deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Gaithalung Thaimei, the police said.



Security forces recovered a sophisticated M-16 assault rifle and 11 rounds along with a mobile handset from the possession of the dead militant, police said.



The dead militant is suspected to be a cadre of NSCN (K), they added.