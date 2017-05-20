The Newswire
Melania Trump Skips Headscarf in Saudi Arabia
Riyadh/AP
AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Melania Trump's decision not to wear a headscarf upon arrival in the Middle East is drawing attention on social media.
But her decision is consistent with custom for female foreign dignitaries visiting Saudi Arabia.
British Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel also shunned head coverings during visits this year, showing how common it is for high-level female visitors to skip wearing a headscarf or an abaya, the loose-fitting black robe worn by Saudi women.
President Donald Trump had criticized former first lady Michelle Obama for not wearing a head scarf during a January 2015 visit to Saudi Arabia with then-President Barack Obama.
