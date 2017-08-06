The Newswire
09 June 2017

MDMK Chief Vaiko Denied Entry Into Malaysia, Questioned For His Alleged Link With LTTE

Chennai
MDMK Chief Vaiko Denied Entry Into Malaysia, Questioned For His Alleged Link With LTTE
File photo/PTI

On Friday, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief Vaiko was denied entry into Malaysia.

He was stopped at the Kuala Lumpur Airport and questioned for several hours on his alleged links with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

Vaiko was invited by Malaysian state Penang's Deputy Chief Minister Ramasamy Palanisamy to attend his daughter's wedding on June 10.

Airport authorities stated that Vaiko is a member of LTTE.

He was questioned for several hours on his links with LTTE and was lateral denied permission to enter Malaysia as his name figured in the list of persons who are dangerous.

Vaiko will return to Chennai tonight.

The LTTE, which fought for an independent Tamil state in Sri Lanka, remains outlawed in India. (ANI)

Vaiko Chennai Politics National
