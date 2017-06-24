The Newswire
24 June 2017 Last Updated at 10:54 am National

Married Woman, Sister-In-Law Set Ablaze In Moradabad For Marrying Man Against Family's Wishes

File Photo-AP/Representational Image

A married woman and her sister-in-law were allegedly set ablaze by family members in Anwla Ghat of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district for marrying a man against their wishes.

Gulafsa and Shabnoor were found in charred condition by Gulafsa's brother-in-law Mohammad Shahib.

"My parents had gone to a funeral, and as I returned home after reading namaz, I found the two burnt," said Shahib.

Shahib said Gulafsa's family had problems with her marriage from the very beginning, and they had filed three applications against her family before the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) but no serious measures were taken.

Moradabad Superintendent of Police Ashish Shrivastava said, "A case has been filed against eight persons. One of them was arrested on the spot."

Shrivastava added that Gulafsa had registered a case against her family two years ago. (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Honour Killings National
