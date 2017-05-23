Manto's First Look Unveiled : Nawazuddin Siddiqui Channels Writer With His Signature Disheveled Hair And Intense Look
Nawazuddin Siddiqui channels short story writer Saadat Hasan Manto in the first poster of the Nandita Das-directed film where his penetrating gaze captures the attention.
Nawazuddin, who is essaying the titular role in the movie titled "Manto", appears lost as he carries the writer's signature dishevelled hair with elan.
The sepia-toned poster resembles a pamphlet with few Urdu scribblings spread across the canvas.
A red-coloured broad brushstroke mars the portrait of Nawazuddin's Manto, perhaps to symbolise the bloodshed associated with the Partition that deeply affected the "Thanda Gosht" writer.
The title appears in a broken font to suggest the fragile state of mind that the author harboured during the division of India and Pakistan.
The first look of this feature film based on the life of Manto was launched at the Cannes Film Festival.
Other posters have also been released. One of them, shows Manto creating more stories on paper, while another shows him explaining something to his smiling wife, Safia, played by actress Rasika Dugal.
Nawazuddin recently showcased "Manto" at the market section of Cannes.
The film also features an ensemble star cast of Rishi Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Ranveer Shorey, Paresh Rawal, Swanand Kirkere.
Nandita's film primarily focuses on Manto's years in Mumbai, a city he loved and mourned being separated from. Manto died in 1955 in Lahore, Pakistan.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Centre Applauds Army's Attack On Pakistan Posts
- ISIS Claims Responsibility For Manchester Blast That Killed 22
- James Bond Actor Roger Moore Dies At 89
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- 1984 Riots: Congress Leader Jagdish Tytler Refuses To Undergo Polygraph Test
- Bomb Scare Delays Movie Screening At Cannes
- Indian Railways' First Ever High-Speed Luxurious Train, Tejas Express, To Be Flagged Off Today
- Allegations Prove Others Are Scared of AAP's Anti-Corruption Campaign: Kejriwal
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment