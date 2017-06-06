Mandsaur Violence: Day After 5 Farmers Killed, BJP Asks Rahul To See Congress' Track Record
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday criticised Rahul Gandhi for holding Madhya Pradesh government responsible for the killing of farmers during agitation, and asked the Congress vice-president to analyse their government's track record before trying to score political points out of the issue.
BJP lawmaker Meenakshi Lekhi told ANI: "It seems Rahul Gandhi has forgotten the Congress' rule when there was urea scarcity and farmers used to fight over it. If there is a government which has worked for the welfare of poor farmers, it is the BJP."
"Rahul Gandhi must see the track record of the Congress. When it was in power, MP used to be counted as one of the BIMARU states, now it has developed a lot," Lekhi added.
Echoing similar views, another BJP leader Shyam Jaju said, "Rahul Gandhi, instead of scoring political points, must introspect the Congress' rule where farmers used to suffer a lot."
Jaju further said that the situation of farmers improved only after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan helmed the affairs in Madhya Pradesh.
Backing Chouhan, BJP leader S. Prakash remarked that justice would be meted to the farmers who lost their lives during the agitation.
"I am sure justice will be made to them every agitation must be peaceful and it should achieve the purpose it was meant for," Prakash told ANI.
On Tuesday, during an agitation, five farmers were killed and several others were injured in the firing by security forces, who were demanding fair price and loan waiver.
Following which, Rahul Gandhi accused the Centre of being at war with the farmers.
Internet services in Mandsaur, Ratlam and Ujjain have been suspended following the farmers' protests, and a curfew has also reportedly been imposed.
Chouhan announced a compensation of Rs. 1 crore to the kin of those killed in the violence.
Speaking to ANI, the chief minister asserted that his government stood with the farmers. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Army Officer, Three Militants Killed
- Teenage Girl 'Gangraped' In Bus In Tamil Nadu, Three Held
- US May Pull Out of UN Human Rights Council
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Actors Should Refrain From Making Political Statements, Says Subramanian Swamy
- After Two State Leaders Quit, BJP Says 'No Plan to Impose Ban on Beef in Meghalaya'
- No Raid On NDTV, Inquiry On 'Mother Company' Which Owns It, Says MoS Rathore
- After Being Spotted During Ind-Pak Match, Vijay Mallya Says He Intends To Attend All Games To Cheer India
- Three Terrorists Responsible for London Attack Identified: Theresa May
- Actors Should Refrain From Making Political Statements, Says Subramanian Swamy
- SYL Verdict Against Punjab Could Revive Militancy In State, Says CM Amarinder Singh
- J&K Police Launches Campaign To Provide Basic Commodities To People During Ramadan
Post a Comment