23 May 2017 Last Updated at 9:41 am International

Manchester Attack: 'Broken.. I'm Sorry', Says Pop Singer Ariana Whose Concert Was Hit

Manchester Attack: 'Broken.. I'm Sorry', Says Pop Singer Ariana Whose Concert Was Hit
Courtesy: Twitter

Pop sensation Ariana Grande, whose concert in Manchester was hit by a suspected terrorist attack, feels "broken" by what has happened.

The 23-year-old-singer took to Twitter to share her thoughts and prayers for the families, who have lost their loved ones and apologised for what happened.

She wrote, "broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words."

The tweet came around five hours following an explosion at Grande's concert that killed at least 19 people and wounded dozens of others at the Manchester Arena.

The 23-year-old pop sensation did not sustain any injury in the incident.

Earlier, Ariana's music label, Universal Media Group also tweeted, "We are deeply saddened to learn of tonight's devastating event in Manchester. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected."

Many other Hollywood celebrities also took to social media and expressed their thoughts on the accident.

According to Greater Manchester Police, two loud explosions were reportedly heard near the ticket office of the arena. However, the cause of the reported blast is not known.

The police department have confirmed the number of casualties to be 19 in the explosions and said that the incident is being treated as terrorist attacks until further investigation.

