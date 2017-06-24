Man Steals Rs 50,000 From Mosque's Donation Box, Says It Is Between Him And God
A man has stolen Rs 50,000 from the donation box of a mosque in Pakistan and left a letter, saying it is between him and the god and no one should poke their nose in the matter.
The incident occurred last night in Jamia Masjid Sadiqul Madina in Khanewal district in southern Punjab.
The Express Tribune reported the thief took away the two money boxes where worshippers donate funds and a pair of batteries used as backup for power during power outage.
He explained that reasons for stealing the items which according to mosque prayer leader, Qari Saeed, were worth Rs 50,000.
"This matter is between me and the almighty god. Please, nobody should try to find me. I am a very needy person and thus stealing from Allah's home," the thief's letter read.
He further wrote that he had come to the mosque once and asked the prayer leader for help but he had refused and thrown him out.
"When people refused to help me, I was forced to steal from the mosque," he wrote. "I have not stolen anything from anyone's house. I am just taking a few things from Allah's house so this is a matter between me and him. No one should poke their nose in our matter".
The report said the local people expressed sympathy for the thief and asked Saeed to forgive him.
Abbas, a resident, said he along with other worshippers had agreed to buy new UPS batteries for the mosque.
However, Saeed insisted that the thief must be caught and punished. But when questioned whether anyone had come seeking help in the past few days, he declined to comment.
A similar incident occurred in Ramazan last year in Jahanian. A thief had stolen taps from Hasnain Kareemain mosque and left a letter to the mosque committee saying he stole because he was very poor and would pay the mosque when he had enough
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Fadnavis Announces Rs 34,000 Cr Farm Loan Waiver
- CRPF Sub-Inspector Killed, 2 Jawans Injured In Terrorists Attack
- Around 100 People Feared Buried in China Landslide
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Army Rejects Rifles Made in India for 2nd Year in A Row Citing Poor Quality
- Cop Lynching: CM Mufti Warns Kashmiris Against Testing Limits Of 'Restrained' Security Forces
- Jammu And Kashmir: 2 Arrested for Lynching Officer Outside Mosque
- Sridevi Issues Statement Clarifying Marriage Remark About Daughter Jhanvi
Post a Comment