25 June 2017 Last Updated at 11:46 am National

Man Shot Dead Over Monetary Dispute In UP

BALLIA
Man Shot Dead Over Monetary Dispute In UP

A 40-year-old man was shot dead in Kusaurikalan village here allegedly due to a monetary dispute with some locals, the police said today.

Santosh Singh was shot last night by some persons in Sahatwar area. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, Superintendent of Police Sujata Singh said.

An FIR was lodged in this connection by the victim's father, Ram Kishore Singh.

He said Santosh was involved in a financial dispute with some persons.

The police is probing the matter. No arrests have been made so far.

