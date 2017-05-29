Man Kills Woman, Posts Video On Social Media

A chilling video has gone viral on the social media which shows a 40-year old woman axed to death by a young man.

The shocking incident took place in Punjab’s Raipur village in full public view. According to PTI, the incident happened when the woman, Srabjit Kaur, was on her way back home on Sunday morning.

The accused attacked the woman with an axe and stucked the axe around her neck and chest untill the woman died. After committing the horrific crime the accused filmed a video and posted on the social media. In the video the accused was also seen taking selfies and uttering few words before ending the video.

"He made a video of himself standing next to the body of the woman, after he committed the crime," confirmed a policeman.

However after murdering the woman and posting a video of the same the accused called up the cops and confessed about the murder. Dhruman Nimbley, the Deputy Commissioner Police in Ludhiana told news agency PTI that, "The accused informed the police control room after the incident, following which he was arrested".

"A case has been registered at the police station in Dehlon based on the complaint of Lakhwinder Kaur, Sarbjit's daughter," Mr Nimbley said.

During the preliminary investigations, the police discovered that the victim knew about Maninder Singh's alleged affair with another woman of the same village. Maninder also claims that he was being blackmailed. Enraged over the alleged "constant blackmailing", he decided to kill her, the police said.

The investigation is currently under way.

(With inputs from PTI)