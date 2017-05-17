Man Booked For Posting Objectionable Photo of Yogi Adityanath on Facebook

A person has been booked for allegedly posting an objectionable photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on a social media site, police said today.

The case was lodged on the basis of a complaint by Navneet Chahal, a resident of Lakhori Jalalpur village, Nakhasa Police Station in-charge Devendra Sharma said.

"In his complaint, Chahal alleged that on his Facebook wall one Sahil had posted an objectionable photo of chief minister Yogi Adityanath," the officer said.

Chahal claimed that the post had provocative comments and it hurt his sentiments, Sharma said.

Based on the complaint, the man was booked last night under provisions of the Information Technology Act, he said.

The police are investigating the matter and are looking for the person, he said.