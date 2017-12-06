The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
12 June 2017 Last Updated at 3:58 pm National

Man Beheads Wife, Carries Her Head To Police And Surrenders

"Sewak brutally killed his wife with a 'khurpa' (shovel like tool) and beheaded her," says Police.
Lakhimpur Kheri (UP)
Man Beheads Wife, Carries Her Head To Police And Surrenders
Representative Image

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly beheaded his 50-year-old wife in a fit of rage following an argument today, the police said.

The 52-year-old man then walked to a nearby police outpost, carrying the severed head of his wife in his hands, and surrendered, officials said.

According to the police, the victim Usha Devi and her husband Ram Sewak had an argument over a family matter.

Advertisement opens in new window

"Sewak brutally killed his wife with a 'khurpa' (shovel like tool) and beheaded her. He then went to the Behjam police outpost with his wife's severed head and surrendered. A case of murder has been lodged and Ram Sewak has been sent to jail," Neemgaon, station officer, DK Singh said.

Singh said the couple, residents of Behjam in this district, had gone to their fields this morning.

"They had an argument following which Ram Sewak lost his cool and killed his wife. The villagers claimed that Ram Sewak was mentally unstable, and had once earlier even chased his brother in a fit of anger. However, this is yet to be proved," Singh said.

READ MORE IN:
Uttar Pradesh Police & Security Forces National
Next Story : JNU Students Association Hold Protest Against Closing of Dhabas At Night
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters