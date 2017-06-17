The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
17 June 2017 Last Updated at 9:41 am National

Man Beaten To Death For Stopping Officials From Clicking Pics Of Women Defecating In The Open

Jaipur
Man Beaten To Death For Stopping Officials From Clicking Pics Of Women Defecating In The Open
Representative Image

Municipality employees in Pratpargh town on  Friday beat a middle-aged man to death when he allegedly tried to stop them from scaring women defecating in the open and taking their photographs.

The incident happened near Bagwasa Kachi Basti area at around 6:30 am where few women had gone to attend nature's call.

The municipality employees of Pratapgarh town municipality tried scaring away women and took photographs of women defecating in the open.

Advertisement opens in new window

It was then that Zafar Khan intervened and tried stopping municipality employees from taking pictures.

In retaliation, municipality employees kicked, punched and beat Khan with a stick, which led to his death, according to the FIR lodged by Khan's elder brother Noor Mohammed.

Noor has lodged a complaint against Kamal Harijan, Ritesh Harijan, Manish Harijan, Nagar Parishad commissioner Ashok Jain and others following police have registered a case of murder, Pratapgarh Kotwali police said.

Pratapgarh Superintendent of Police, Shivraj Meena said, "We are getting the matter investigated and a case has been registered against four named accused in the FIR".

SHO, Pratapgarh Kotwali, Mangilal Bishnoi said that the body has been kept at district hospital for postmortem.

Police have been deployed considering the matter sensitive and to maintain law and order.

"We are investigating the case and no arrests have been made so far," he said.

READ MORE IN:
Vasundhara Raje Scindia Jaipur National
Next Story : Haryana: Over 100 Booked For Blocking Highway During Farmers Protest
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters