Mamata Slams Centre For Making Aadhaar Mandatory For Opening Bank Accounts
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today flayed the Centre for making Aadhaar mandatory for opening bank accounts, saying it would make the poorest of the poor the worst sufferers.
"The poorest of the poor, the marginalised people will be the worst sufferers if #Aadhaar is made mandatory unilaterally," Banerjee said in a tweet.
Banerjee also questioned privacy issues linked to the Aadhaar card and said that the Centre must assure security of the citizens of the country before making it mandatory.
"#Aadhaar has serious issues about privacy. Govt must not make it mandatory before 100% coverage is achieved," the chief minister said.
Banerjee had earlier criticised the Centre's decision to make Aadhaar cards mandatory for availing the mid-day meal scheme and accused it of snatching the rights of the poor.
She had alleged that rather than supporting the poor, the Centre was snatching away their rights.
The government has made quoting of biometric identity number of Aadhaar mandatory for opening of bank accounts as well as for any financial transaction of Rs 50,000 and above.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- TADA Court Finds Gangster Abu Salem, Five Others Guilty
- Did CBI Come For Tea At Manish Sisodia's House?:AAP
- Aadhaar Mandatory For Opening Bank Accounts
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Are You With Us Or Qatar: Saudi King Salman Asks Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif
- Bill Tabled in Karnataka Assembly to Fix Charges for Treatment in Private Hospitals
- Hang Those Who Eat Beef As Status Symbol, Says Sadhvi Saraswati
- Sack Employees Who Got Jobs With Fake Caste Certificates: Govt To All Departments
- 'Several People', Including Female Cop, Wounded In Munich Rail Station Shooting
- Now Aadhaar Mandatory to Avail Govt Co-Contribution Under Atal Pension Yojna
- Meghalaya Passes Resolution Opposing Centre's Notification on Cattle Sale
- Rahul Gandhi Well-Known for Exploiting Human Tragedies for Political Gains: BJP
Post a Comment