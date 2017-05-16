Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee batted for a joint candidate for the upcoming presidential election at a meeting today with Congress President Sonia Gandhi.
The Trinamool Congress chief said names were not discussed, but the need for consensus was reiterated.
"We want the entire opposition to get together and come out with a consensus candidate who will be good for the country," she told reporters after the 40-minute meeting at 10 Janpath, the residence of the Congress chief.
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi was also present at the meeting here.
"There are so many political equations. We will talk together, we will discuss together. We will prefer a consensus candidate who will work for the country and will be a better candidate for the country," she said.
The meeting between Banerjee and Gandhi was part of a series of meetings that the Congress president has been holding with other political leaders for a possible joint candidate for the presidential poll.
Banerjee said if the Opposition wanted, it could set aside differences for this purpose.
"There is still time and we will meet again. But the government should also take the initiative for a consensus candidate," she said.
Banerjee said she would not disclose the discussions that took place but stressed that an ideological fight should be fought politically.
She also criticised the government for unleashing what she called a vendetta against its political rivals.
"In a democracy, it is not right to jail or book opponents by lodging false cases and using investigative agencies such as the CBI against them," she said.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Kashmir Unrest: Jaitley, Army Chief To Review Security In Srinagar Today
- SC to Hear Aadhaar-PAN Linkage Case
- Gunmen Storm Afghan Radio Station
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- Government Approves Amendments To Law Allowing Construction Near Protected Monuments
- Stars Did Cast A Spell On Kodakara’s Piper And Karachi’s Sitarist
- Air Canada Plane Diverted After Passenger Attacks Crew With Coffee Pots And Tries to Open Door
- Defamation Case: Matter Is With Kejriwal And Not With Jethmalani, Says Jaitley's Counsel After Heated Argument
- Chidambaram Was Sonia Gandhi's Personal 'Money Launderer', Swamy Alleges
- Barkati Sacked As Tipu Sultan Mosque's Imam
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- J&K Youth Who Topped BSF Exam Alleges Militants Threatening Him, His Sister
- Rohtak Gangrape: Haryana CM Ensures Speedy Justice By Fast Track Courts
- China Takes Exception To India's Stand On OBOR, Asks What Kind Of 'Meaningful Dialogue' It Wants
- J&K CM Mufti Beats Retreat From Function After Women Fling Chairs, Shout Azadi Slogans
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment
I am all for making Mamata Begum as President. The damage she can do as President will be very less compared to the damage she is doing as CM.