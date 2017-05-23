Major Gogoi, Who Tied Kashmiri Man to Jeep As Human Shield, Awarded by Army Chief
Major Leetul Gogoi, the Army officer who tied a man to the bonnet of a jeep as a 'human shield' against a stone-pelting mob in Jammu and Kashmir, has been awarded by Chief of Army Staff's (COAS) Commendation Card for his sustained distinguished service till now in counter-insurgency operations in the state.
He has been performing his counter insurgency duties for more than a year with the 53 Rashtriya Rifles Battalion in Jammu and Kashmir.
Gogoi belongs to the Army Supply Corps of the Indian Army.
The officer was awarded by Army chief Gen. Bipin Rawat during his recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir.
Major Gogoi was in the spotlight after a video shot during the April 9 Srinagar Lok Sabha by-polls, posted on the social media, showed a man tied on the bonnet of an Army jeep in Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam.
The video went viral and sparked a major controversy, with one faction condemning the Army's action while the other commended their ingenuity.
The Court of Inquiry regarding April 9 incident is under finalisation.
While awarding the officer, all factors including notable performance of the officer and overall emerging indicators of the Court of Inquiry have been well-considered.
