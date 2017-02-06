Maharashtra: Farmers Call Off Strike After Meeting With CM Fadnavis
The Farmers organisation has called off its strike on Saturday after a long and successful discussion with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis last night, over the issue of their loans being waived off.
The discussion took place at Fadnavis' residence, in which the Chief Minister assured the farmers that the state government will solve the problem of the debts till October 30.
The Chief Minister also said that the state government has accepted the farmers' demands and will forgive the loans of only those who are not able to pay the debt and will make a committee who will solve the problems of milk traders.
However, Maharashtra Farmers Union Secretary, Ajit Navle has requested all the fellow members and the farmers not to call off their strike claiming that the Chief Minister is fooling them.
"We had a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The protests were to waive off farmers loans. But in the meeting the Chief Minister not even discussed about the exact issue. He assured us that the matter will be solved by October 30. We don't trust him," Navle said.
Farmers in several districts of the state went on indefinite strike on June 1, demanding for loan waive off.
The farmers had demanded a loan waiver after being distressed over falling prices of agriculture produce and other related issues.
Due to ongoing strikes, the nearby cities like Mumbai and Pune faced the crisis of vegetables, fruits, etc. (ANI)
