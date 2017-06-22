The Newswire
Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Recorded Off Guatemalan Coast
Guatemala City
The US Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.8 earthquake has hit off Guatemala's Pacific coast.
Residents of Guatemala City report feeling the 6:31 am (local time) quake, but there are no immediate reports of what damage it may have caused.
The Geological Survey says the quake was centred about 24 miles (38 kilometres) south-west of Puerto San Jose and 6 miles (10 kilometres) below the surface.
READ MORE IN:
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Speculation Ends, It's Meira Kumar Vs Ram Nath Kovind
- Kulbhushan Jadhav Files Mercy Petition
- Two Jawans Martyred During Retaliatory Action Against Pak Troops
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
Post a Comment