The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
22 June 2017 Last Updated at 6:57 pm International

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Recorded Off Guatemalan Coast

Guatemala City
Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Recorded Off Guatemalan Coast

The US Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.8 earthquake has hit off Guatemala's Pacific coast.

Residents of Guatemala City report feeling the 6:31 am (local time) quake, but there are no immediate reports of what damage it may have caused.

The Geological Survey says the quake was centred about 24 miles (38 kilometres) south-west of Puerto San Jose and 6 miles (10 kilometres) below the surface.

READ MORE IN:
Guatemala City Earthquake International
Next Story : UN has a 'responsibility' to resolve Kashmir issue: Pak
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters