Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Recorded Off Guatemalan Coast

The US Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.8 earthquake has hit off Guatemala's Pacific coast.

Residents of Guatemala City report feeling the 6:31 am (local time) quake, but there are no immediate reports of what damage it may have caused.

The Geological Survey says the quake was centred about 24 miles (38 kilometres) south-west of Puerto San Jose and 6 miles (10 kilometres) below the surface.