Madras HC Directs Government To File Status Report On Cases Of Milk Adulteration
Observing that adulteration in milk was a serious matter, the Madras High Court today directed the government to file a status report on the action taken on such complaints.
The direction was given by Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar while hearing a PIL by A P Suryaprakasam, an advocate, seeking a CBI probe into the reports of adulteration in milk by various private producers.
Stating that milk plays a vital role in shaping the mind and body of every human being, he submitted that children are fed with milk because of its purity and nutritional value.
As the government was responsible to safeguard the health and safety of citizens, it has to discharge its statutory duties against those adulterating foods, he contended.
Even the Dairy Development Minister had remarked that private milk suppliers added chemicals to extend longevity of their product, he submitted.
It was unfortunate that the authorities, in spite of concrete proof available with them, have so far not taken any action against those indulged in adulteration.
Suryaprakasam prayed for a direction to the government to take necessary steps urgently to amend Sec 272 of the IPC for enhancing punishment for adulteration of food or drink intended for sale to life sentence.
The court posted the matter for further hearing to June 19.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Five Countries Cut Tie With Qatar, Doha Terms It 'Unjustified'
- 4 Militants Killed In Retaliatory Firing By CRPF
- CBI Raid At NDTV's Prannoy Roy's Houses
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Railways Asked To Pay Rs 75,000 To Passenger Whose Seat Was Occupied By Others
- Uttar Pradesh: Police Jeep Tries To Save Cow, Kills 60-Year-Old Woman, Injures Her Grandchildren
- 'Jihadi Jack', First Man From UK To Join ISIS, Caught By Kurdish fighters In Syria: Report
- Pakistani Woman Guns Down Husband for Sexually Abusing Daughter-In-Law
- Babri Demolition: CBI Court Frames Criminal Conspiracy Charges Against Advani, Joshi And Bharti
- Aircraft Scam: CBI Files Three Cases Against Civil Aviation Ministry And Air India
- Defending The Use of 'Human Shield', General Bipin Rawat Says 'Dirty War' In Kashmir Has To Be Fought With 'Innovative Ways'
- Last 3 Years Have Transformed People's Lives, Says PM Modi
Post a Comment