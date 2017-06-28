The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
29 June 2017 Last Updated at 9:36 am National

Madhya Pradesh: Another Debt-Ridden Farmer Ends Life, Death Toll Rises 36 in 18 Days

Mandsaur
Madhya Pradesh: Another Debt-Ridden Farmer Ends Life, Death Toll Rises 36 in 18 Days
File- PTI Photo

One more farmer in volatile region of Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday committed suicide, taking the number of deaths in the state in past 18 days to 36.

A 65-year old farmer namely Nathu ji Meghwal today committed suicide by hanging himself in his fields.

According to the family of the deceased, Meghwal decided to end his life when he did not even have enough money to buy seeds for the cultivation.

Advertisement opens in new window

Meghwal's death is the second reported from the region today.

Earlier in the day, a debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train in Poras area of Madhya Pradesh's Morena district.

The incident comes days after the state's Mandsaur district witnessed a violent farmer protest.

Earlier, two debt-ridden farmers had committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad and Sagar.

The farmer suicide is increasing by the day in the state following Mandsaur farmers' agitation. (ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Madhya Pradesh Agriculture: Farmers' Agriculture: Farmers' Suicides National
Next Story : Prove 'Close' Ties To Visit US, Trump Administration Issues New Visa Criteria for 6 Muslim Nations
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters