'Lucky Draw' Fraud Busted In Noida, Three Arrested

The Noida Cyber Cell has arrested three persons who allegedly used to dupe people in the name of lottery by claiming to be employees of a popular online shopping company.

An official of the company had complained about the matter.

A team of the Cyber Cell, led by its in-charge Vivek Ranjan Rai, raided a location in west Delhi's Raja Garden Delhi area and arrested suspects Rahul, Rajkumar and Tejpal, Superintendent of Police (City) Arun Kumar Singh said.

Three hard discs, 28 mobile phones, 77 SIM cards, 15 debit and credit cards, two PAN cards, one identity card and two driving licences from them, he said.

Disclosing their modus operandi, the SP said the men collected data from the company's staff by paying money to them and then contacted gullible customers saying they have won a "lucky draw".

Further they motivated them to buy goods worth Rs 4,000 to get assured gifts. In the name of courier charge and security money they collected money from the customers and duped them, the SP said.

Unsuspecting customers would deposit the money in the accused's accounts as were told by them.