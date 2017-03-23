The Newswire
28 June 2017 National

Lucknow: Students Who Black-Flagged UP CM Yogi Adityanath Finally Get Bail

Lucknow
Lucknow: Students Who Black-Flagged UP CM Yogi Adityanath Finally Get Bail
File Photo-AP/Representational Image

A court here today granted bail to eleven students who were detained for allegedly showing black flags to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on June 7 when he was going to attend a program in Lucknow University.

Additional Sessions Judge P M Tripathi directed that the students will be released on bail on furnishing two sureties of Rs 40,000 each and a personal bond of the same amount.

The students detained were Anil Yadav, Mahendra Yadav, Madhurya Singh Mathur, Vineet Kumar Kushwaha, Satyavrat Singh, Ankit Singh Babu, Ashok Kumar Prabhat, Nitin Raju, Rakesh Samajwadi, Apoorva Verma and Pooja Shukla.

On June 7, Samajwadi Party students wing activists showed black flags to Adityanath and raised slogans against the state government.

As Yogi's cavalcade moved towards the university where he was invited as the chief guest in a programme on Chhatrapati Shivaji, activists from Samajwadi Party Chatra Sabha and other student groups squatted on the road and showed black flags.

The police took the students to the police station where Sub Inspector Abhay Kumar Singh lodged an FIR.

Later, they were produced in a court which sent them to jail on June 8.

Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh BJP Protests National
