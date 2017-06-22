The Newswire
22 June 2017 National

Local Dalit BJP Leader Hacked To Death In Karnataka

Local Dalit BJP Leader Hacked To Death In Karnataka
A local Dalit BJP leader on Thursday hacked to death by unidentified men at a roadside eatery here, police said.

35-year old Bandi Ramesh, vice-president of the party's district SC Morcha was attacked with lethal weapons by the assailants, police said.

The previous enmity was stated to be the reason for the killing.

Ramesh had faced several criminal cases in the past, they added.

More Details Awaited...

