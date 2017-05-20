Libya: At Least 141 People, Including Civilians, Killed In Attack On Airbase
At least 141 people including civilians were killed in an attack on Brak al-Shati airbase used by Libya's Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's self-proclaimed Libyan National Army (LNA).
The attack was reportedly launched by the Third Force militia, of the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli. LNA spokesperson informed that the soldiers killed in the attack were unarmed and were executed while returning from a military parade.
The Government of National Accord has released a statement condemning the attack and informing that a commission of inquiry has been set up to investigate the matter.
The GNA has also suspended defence minister, al-Mahdi al-Barghati, and the head of the Third Force until the investigation is complete.
The attack follows a month after the LNA attacked the Tamenhant airbase controlled by the Third Force.
Libya has suffered unrest since Muammar Gaddafi's assassination as rival militias and authorities collided vying for the country's control. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Rouhani Wins Vote For Second Term
- Gujarat Riots Not 'Anti-Muslim'
- Student Cuts Off Godman's Genitals After Alleged Rape Attempt
- Jadhav Worse Than Kasab: Musharraf
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- Kerala Man's Suspected Honour Killing: Ramesh Chennithala Writes to Rajasthan CM for Comprehensive Probe
- Two Arrested in MP for Allegedly Carrying Beef
- Kulbhushan Jadhav Can't Be Acquitted By ICJ, Says Sartaj Aziz
- Be Vigilant Along China Border: Rajnath Singh to Forces
- Govt May Step In If Triple Talaq Practice Not Changed: Naidu
- Suspension Of Operation With Militants A Failure, Says Manipur CM
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment