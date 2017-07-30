The Newswire
30 June 2017

landslide On Vaishno Devi Ruote Killed One, Left Many Injured

SRINAGAR
One pilgrim was killed and seven others were injured in a landslide on Vaishno Devi shrine route near Himkoti on Friday.

The injured are taken to a nearby hospital and immediate treatment has been provided.

The state has been continuously witnessing heavy rains since a week; forcing authorities to suspend the Amarnath Yatra.

The Amarnath pilgrims from Jammu base camp have been stopped from proceeding towards the Valley in view of the blockade of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway due to landslides at some places.

(ANI)

Srinagar Landslide
