landslide On Vaishno Devi Ruote Killed One, Left Many Injured
SRINAGAR
One pilgrim was killed and seven others were injured in a landslide on Vaishno Devi shrine route near Himkoti on Friday.
The injured are taken to a nearby hospital and immediate treatment has been provided.
The state has been continuously witnessing heavy rains since a week; forcing authorities to suspend the Amarnath Yatra.
The Amarnath pilgrims from Jammu base camp have been stopped from proceeding towards the Valley in view of the blockade of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway due to landslides at some places.
(ANI)
