The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
21 June 2017 Last Updated at 6:13 pm National

Lalu Prasad Yadav To Go With Opposition Parties' Choice For Presidential Candidate

Patna
Lalu Prasad Yadav To Go With Opposition Parties' Choice For Presidential Candidate
File photo/PTI

On Wednesday, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav said his party will go with other opposition parties in their choice for a presidential candidate.

"We will go with the decision of opposition parties, which will meet in New Delhi tomorrow," he told reporters.

Lalu brushed aside questions on the JD(U) extending support to NDA's pick for the president's post, former Bihar governor Ram Nath Kovind.

Advertisement opens in new window

The RJD supremo had earlier flayed the NDA for not consulting opposition parties and evolve a consensus on the presidential election.

Congress has refused support to Kovind's candidature and said the opposition will put up its own presidential candidate.

READ MORE IN:
Lalu Prasad Yadav Patna Politics President of India National
Next Story : Pakistani Journalists Thrashed Over 'Drinking Water' In Ramazan
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters