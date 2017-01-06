Labourer Killed, Two Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire
In a shocking incident, a General Engineering Reserve Force (GREF) labourer was killed while two others including a BSF jawan were injured after the massive ceasefire that violated the India- Pakistan border today morning.
by the Pakistan today violated the ceasefire by shelling mortars and firing on forward posts
The Pakistan first sarted the gunfire around 7am today along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir.The Indian army also retaliated to the ceasefire violations.
"One civil GREF labour was martyred, and one GREF driver injured in ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops. One Head Constable of BSF received splinter injury in Krishnagati sector. He is out of danger", Defence Spokesman Lt Col Manish Mehta said.
"Pakistan Army resorted to mortar shelling and firing on forward posts along the LoC in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district from 0730 hours", he said.
Pakistani troops also opened fire and shelled posts along the LoC in Krishnagati sector of Poonch district from 0740 hours, he said.
The reports said there has been firing along the LoC in Balnoi and Mankote sectors too.
"The Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively and the firing is presently on", he said.
The firing and shelling by the Pakistan Army in May this year has affected over 12,000 people.
On May 17, the Pakistan Army had fired on forward posts along the LoC in Balakote sector in Rajouri district.
The Pakistan Army had shelled forward areas and civilian belts along the LoC in Rajouri district on May 15 and 16.
The Pakistani Army had on May 13 pounded civilian areas and forward posts along the LoC in Nowshera area with mortars, killing two civilians and injuring three.
