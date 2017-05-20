Kulbhushan Jadhav Can't Be Acquitted By ICJ, Says Sartaj Aziz
Advisor to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz on Saturday reiterated Pakistan's stand that Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav cannot be acquitted by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and his punishment will be in accordance with domestic laws.
He argued that Indian rant of victory following ICJ's stay at the execution of Jadhav was utterly false because the final verdict is yet to come, reports Dunya News.
"ICJ gave no verdict regarding consular access", he added.
Aziz said that India has made a mistake by going to the ICJ as it has now paved the way for Pakistan to raise the matter of humanitarian violations in Kashmir.
While answering to the question as to why Pakistan entered the ICJ on the Kulbhushan Jadhav matter, he said Pakistan is a member state of the United Nations and the decision was taken after consultation. (ANI)
