The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
19 June 2017 Last Updated at 5:03 pm National

Kovind Will Make An Exceptional President: PM Modi

NEW DELHI
Kovind Will Make An Exceptional President: PM Modi

Ram Nath Kovind will make an exceptional president and continue to be a strong voice for the poor, downtrodden and marginalised, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

His remarks came hours after the BJP Parliamentary Board declared Bihar Governor Kovind as the NDA's choice for President.

"I am sure Shri Ram Nath Kovind will make an exceptional President & continue to be a strong voice for the poor, downtrodden & marginalised," the prime minister tweeted.

Advertisement opens in new window

He said with an illustrious background in the legal arena, Kovind's knowledge and understanding of the Constitution will benefit the nation.

Modi pointed out that Kovind, a farmer's son, comes from a humble background. "He devoted his life to public service & worked for poor & marginalised," he said in another tweet.

The 71-one-year-old Kovind is a Dalit leader from Kanpur. He was elected twice to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. Kovind has also practised as a Supreme Court lawyer.

READ MORE IN:
Ram Nath Kovind Narendra Modi New Delhi President Election President of India President Rule Politics BJP Dalits NDA Government Constitution Law & Legal National
Next Story : Supreme Court Grants Sahara Chief Subrata Roy 10 More Days To Deposit Rs 709.82 crore
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters