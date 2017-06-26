Kovind To Visit Srinagar Ahead Of President Elections On June 28
National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind will visit Srinagar on June 28 as part of the ongoing campaign, seeking support from its alliance partner, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Kovind will be accompanied by Union Ministers M. Venkaiah Naidu, Jitendra Singh and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) general secretary and party in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Ram Madhav.
Kovind, along with leaders, would meet the BJP and the PDP members of parliament to seek their support.
Yesterday, Kovind met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, after filing his nomination papers to seek support from BJP MPs and MLAs for the presidential post.
The nomination process for the presidential elections will continue till June 28.
The election for the next President of India is to be held on July 17, as President Pranab Mukherjee will demit the office on July 24.
(ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- 'Indians Hate Corruption,' Says PM Modi
- Even At 2 AM, Swaraj Helps Indians In Need, Modi Lauds MEA
- Afghan Air Corridor Shows India's Stubborn Thinking
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
Post a Comment