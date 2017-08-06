The Newswire
Knifeman Holding Hostages at Job Centre in Northeast England
London
Representative Image
A man armed with a knife is holding employees hostage at a job centre in Newcastle in northeast England, police said today.
"Specialist negotiators are at the scene," Northumbria Police said in a statement, adding that there were no reports of injuries.
