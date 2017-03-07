The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
03 July 2017 Last Updated at 12:16 pm National

K.K.Venugopal Takes Charge As Attorney General, Replaces Mukul Rohatgi

New Delhi
K.K.Venugopal Takes Charge As Attorney General, Replaces Mukul Rohatgi
Twitter

Senior lawyer in the Supreme Court of India and constitutional expert K.K. Venugopal on Monday officially took over as the new Attorney General of India, replacing Mukul Rohatgi.

Venugopal was appointed by the Royal Government of Bhutan to serve as the Constitutional adviser for drafting of the Constitution of Bhutan.

In 2015, he was conferred Padma Vibhushan award by Government of India. This is the second-highest civilian honour in India.

Advertisement opens in new window

He had previously received the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour.

President Pranab Mukherjee has approved Venugopal's appointment.

Venugopal held the office of Additional Solicitor General in Morarji Desai's Government.

He also appeared for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader L K Advani in the Babri demolition case.(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Mukul Roha­tgi Delhi - New Delhi Law & Legal National
Next Story : Mosques Can Be Built Anywhere, But Not Temple: Swamy On Ram Mandir SC Hearing
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters