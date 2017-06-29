The Newswire
Killing In The Name Of Gau Raksha Must Stop: Mamata
KOLKATA
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said that killing in the name of 'Gau Raksha' must stop and just words were not enough.
"We condemn killings taking place in the name of Gau Raksha. This must stop now. Just words, not enough", Banerjee said in a tweet.
Her tweet came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in Ahmedabad that killing of people in the name of cow protection is not acceptable.
"Killing people in the name of 'Gau Bhakti' is not acceptable. This is not something Mahatma Gandhi would approve," he said.
"No person in this nation has the right to take the law in his or her own hands," he said.
