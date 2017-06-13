Kerala To Host Its First Beauty Contest For Transgenders

Dhwayah, Transgender arts and charitable society, is organising its first venture 'Queen of Dhwaya 2017', a beauty contest in Kerala's Kochi on June 15.

Kerala Health Minister K. K. Shailaja will inaugurate the function at CIAL convention centre at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

While speaking to ANI, television anchor and model Ranjini Haridas said, "For the first time, Kerala will witness something iconic. Transgender will get a platform to voice their opinions."

Haridas said she supported the rights of the LGBT community and believes that all are equal.

She stressed upon the importance of sex education and said, "They are extremely disadvantaged, because they come from poor communities and mostly end up as sex workers. Therefore, people should know about the third gender as well. Parents should introduce their kids about such issues."

Johnmony, the trustee of the organisation, said that the show would be a great opportunity for the transgender community and they would no more be restricted to certain jobs.

"It is high time, people accept them and they have their own stand in the community", she further said.

Johnmony showed her excitement by saying, "I am extremely elated about the show and a lot of celebrities are going to be a part of it". (ANI)