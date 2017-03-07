The Newswire
Kerala Students Protesting Against Fee Hike Injured During Police Baton Charge
Thiruvananthapuram
Representative image/PTI
Several activists were injured in a Kerala Police baton charge after the state's student union organised a protest against the fee hike in medical courses, here on Monday.
The student union organised a protest march to Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja's residence.
A hike of Rs. 300,000 has been made in the M.B.B.S course of the self financing medical colleges. The fees of the post-graduate courses have increased up to Rs 14, 00,000.
Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president M.M. Hassan initiated the protest.
Several protestors have been arrested. (ANI)
