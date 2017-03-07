The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
03 July 2017 Last Updated at 4:39 pm National

Kerala Students Protesting Against Fee Hike Injured During Police Baton Charge

Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Students Protesting Against Fee Hike Injured During Police Baton Charge
Representative image/PTI

Several activists were injured in a Kerala Police baton charge after the state's student union organised a protest against the fee hike in medical courses, here on Monday.

The student union organised a protest march to Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja's residence.

A hike of Rs. 300,000 has been made in the M.B.B.S course of the self financing medical colleges. The fees of the post-graduate courses have increased up to Rs 14, 00,000.

Advertisement opens in new window

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president M.M. Hassan initiated the protest.

Several protestors have been arrested. (ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Protests National
Next Story : UP Police Officer, Who Stood Up Against BJP Leaders In Bulandshahr, Transferred To Bahraich
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters