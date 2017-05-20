Kerala Man's Suspected Honour Killing: Ramesh Chennithala Writes to Rajasthan CM for Comprehensive Probe
Opposition leader in Kerala, Ramesh Chennithala has requested the RajasthanChief Minister to conduct a comprehensive probe into the suspected honour killing of a young Keralite engineer in Jaipur earlier this week.
Chennithala, who is the opposition leader in the Kerala assembly, sent a letter to Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje in this regard.
In the letter, he said the Malayali community in Rajasthan is living under the grip of fear after the incident.
"The culprits should be arrested at the earliest. Only a comprehensive inquiry by a senior police official can bring out the truth," the leader said.
According to Rajasthan police, the 28-year-old civil engineer, Amit Nair, was shot dead on May 17 by his in-laws at his residence in the Jaipur's Jagdamba Vihar colony.
It was a suspected case of honour killing, police said.
The victim had married Mamta Chaudhary nearly two years ago against the wishes of his in-laws.
When his in-laws came to know recently that Mamta was pregnant, their anger burst out and they decided to kill Nair, they said.
