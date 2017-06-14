Kerala: Magazine Showing Caricature Of Couple Having Sex At Theatre During National Anthem Stirs Controversy
Controversy is brewing over a magazine brought out by pro-CPI(M) students union of a government college at nearby Thalassery as it allegedly contains objectionable contents with sexual overtones insulting the national flag and anthem.
There are caricatures allegedly depicting a man and woman in a compromising position at a theatre when the National Anthem is played.
The drawing of the national flag is also seen in the background.
The magazine,titled 'Pellets' was brought out by Students Federation of India activists as part of the 125 year celebrations of Brennen College at Thalassery, the alma mater of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has protested demanding action against those behind the magazine.
However, College Principal Murlidas, when contacted, said that there was nothing wrong with the magazine. But certain drawings, when viewed in a different angle, had caused 'misunderstanding', he told PTI.
"There was nothing wrong as such with the magazine. If viewed in a narrow minded manner, it causes some misunderstanding. We are trying to convince the students about it,' he said.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- US Congressman Steve Scalise Shot, Several Injured
- At Least 6 Killed As Blaze Engulfs Tower Block
- Presidential Polls: BJP Panel to Meet Sonia Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury to Select Candidate
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- BJP Government In Gujarat Distributes About 12,000 School-Bags With Akhilesh Yadav's Photo
- JNU Professor Threatens To Commit Suicide After Termination
- Amit Shah's 'Chatur Baniya' Remark: 'Deeply Hurt,' Says Mahatma Gandhi's Granddaughter
- CBI Arrests Promoters of Abhijeet Group in Rs 290 Crore Fraud
- 'Several People', Including Female Cop, Wounded In Munich Rail Station Shooting
- Now Aadhaar Mandatory to Avail Govt Co-Contribution Under Atal Pension Yojna
- Meghalaya Passes Resolution Opposing Centre's Notification on Cattle Sale
- Rahul Gandhi Well-Known for Exploiting Human Tragedies for Political Gains: BJP
Post a Comment