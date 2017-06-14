Kerala: Magazine Showing Caricature Of Couple Having Sex At Theatre During National Anthem Stirs Controversy

Controversy is brewing over a magazine brought out by pro-CPI(M) students union of a government college at nearby Thalassery as it allegedly contains objectionable contents with sexual overtones insulting the national flag and anthem.

There are caricatures allegedly depicting a man and woman in a compromising position at a theatre when the National Anthem is played.

The drawing of the national flag is also seen in the background.

The magazine,titled 'Pellets' was brought out by Students Federation of India activists as part of the 125 year celebrations of Brennen College at Thalassery, the alma mater of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has protested demanding action against those behind the magazine.

However, College Principal Murlidas, when contacted, said that there was nothing wrong with the magazine. But certain drawings, when viewed in a different angle, had caused 'misunderstanding', he told PTI.

"There was nothing wrong as such with the magazine. If viewed in a narrow minded manner, it causes some misunderstanding. We are trying to convince the students about it,' he said.