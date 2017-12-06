The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
12 June 2017 Last Updated at 7:05 pm National

Kerala HC Orders Seizure of Records of Foreign Ship That Hit Indian Boat And Killed Two Off Kochi Coast

Kerala HC Orders Seizure of Records of Foreign Ship That Hit Indian Boat And Killed Two Off Kochi Coast
Representative Image

The Kerala High Court today ordered seizure of all records, including digital data, of a foreign cargo ship that hit an Indian fishing boat off the city coast, killing two fishermen.

Justice P B Suresh Kumar passed the order on a petition by a co-owner of the boat who apprehended that digital records of the ship, involved in the incident yesterday, could be destroyed if they were not impounded.

The judge ordered the Director General of Shipping and Mercantile Marine Department to seize all materials, including GPS log book, bell book and voyage data recorder of the ship.

Two fishermen were killed and 11 injured when the Panama-registered cargo ship allegedly hit their fishing boat around 2 AM yesterday off the Kochi coast.

One fisherman is missing after the collision.

Coastal police authorities said a coordinated search and rescue operation by the Navy and the Coast Guard was on to locate the missing fisherman.

The ship along with its crew has been detained soon after the incident.

READ MORE IN:
Kerala Accidents National
Next Story : Probe Against NDTV No Way An Attack On Press Freedom, Better If They Cooperate With It: Venkaiah Naidu
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters