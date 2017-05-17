The Newswire
Kerala Govt Announces Rs 2 Lakh Compensation To Families Of Those Died During Demonetisation
Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
File photo
The Kerala government has decided to give Rs 2 lakh each to the families of four persons, who died because of exhaustion from standing in extremely long queues at the ATMs and banks to exchange the demonetised notes.
The state government took this decision at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
A number of people lost their lives while standing in the long queues after the Central government announced to scrap the currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 on November 8.
The Centre's decision to demonetise the currency notes had drawn huge flak from the opposition. (ANI)
