Kerala Court Rejects Petition To Legalise Talaq Sent By Post
A Malappuram court has rejected a man's petition to legalise the talaq declaration to his wife sent by registered post, observing that due process as per the Islamic law was not followed.
Dismissing the petition by Ali Faizi from this district yesterday, family court Judge Ramesh Bhai noted that the petitioner had failed to produce evidence of the due procedures followed for the talaq in question as per the religious law.
Citing earlier orders of the Kerala and Karnataka High courts, the judge held that according to the Holy Quran, the talaq must be for a reasonable cause and preceded by reconciliation attempts as per the Islamic law.
The petitioner sought to validate the talaq declaration to legally divorce his wife.
However, the wife argued that the talaq cannot be considered legally valid as the petitioner did not follow the procedures as specified in the Muslim law.
The talaq letter was sent by Faizi in 2012 by registered post and his wife had not accepted it, saying he had not cited any reason for the divorce.
The rejection of the talaq declaration plea by the court comes against the backdrop of the Supreme Court proceedings on triple talaq.
A five-judge Supreme Court bench, comprising judges from different religious communities, Sikh, Christian, Parsi, Hindu and Muslim, is hearing a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of 'triple talaq,' 'nikah halala' and polygamy practices among Muslims.
The court has fixed a six-day schedule for hearing, in which three days are available for those challenging triple talaq and three days for those defending it.
The Centre had on October 7 last opposed in the apex court the practice of triple talaq, nikah halala and polygamy among Muslims and favoured a relook on grounds like gender equality and secularism.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- General Motors to Stop Selling Vehicles in India
- Reema Lagoo Dies At 59
- I-T Publishes Names of Defaulters
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- Dr. Harsh Vardhan To Be The New Environment Minister
- Murdered IAS Officer Was to Expose Big Scam By Congress in Karnataka, Says UP Minister
- Pakistan Rejects Musharraf's Conditions For High Treason Trial
- Shiv Sena Points Out Loopholes In NDA Govt's 3-Year Regime, Says It Was Riddled With Chaos, Confusion
- Sahara Chief Subrata Roy Skips SEBI Court Trial On Medical Grounds
- I-T Department Publishes Names of Delhi Defaulters Owing Over Rs 10 crore in taxes
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- China Takes Exception To India's Stand On OBOR, Asks What Kind Of 'Meaningful Dialogue' It Wants
- Girl Begs Father For Cancer Treatment: Video Goes Viral After Her Death
- J&K Youth Who Topped BSF Exam Alleges Militants Threatening Him, His Sister
- Defamation Case: Matter Is With Kejriwal And Not With Jethmalani, Says Jaitley's Counsel After Heated Argument
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment