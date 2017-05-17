The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
16 May 2017 Last Updated at 6:17 pm National

Kerala: 23 Computers Of Southern Railways In Palakkad Hit By WannaCry Attack

Palakkad
Kerala: 23 Computers Of Southern Railways In Palakkad Hit By WannaCry Attack
Creative Commons

Hit by the global ransomware cyberattack, as many as 23 computers of the Southern Railway Divisional Office in Palakkad district were disabled today, said railway officials here.

Various services of the division, including those of passenger reservations, ticket booking and the traffic, however, were not affected in the cyberattack, they said.

"Our 23 computers have been damaged. It has affected the routine day-to-day work at the office. But, none of the services were affected due to this," an official said.

Advertisement opens in new window

Computers in two panchayat offices in Wayanad and Pathanamthitta districts too were disabled yesterday in the cyberattack.

Four computers at Thariyathodu panchayat in Wayanad and two computers at Aruvappulam panchayat in Pathanamthitta district were hit, but no major damage was caused, the police said.

Over the weekend, the global ransomware WannaCry has hit systems in over 150 countries, including Russia and the UK, in one of the most widespread cyberattacks in history.

READ MORE IN:
Kerala Cyber Security-Hacking etc Railways National
Next Story : WannaCry Ransomware: Blame Hackers, Not Spy Agencies, Says White House
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters