Kejriwal Went to Office Only Twice Last Year, Claims AAP Rebel Kapil Mishra
Ratcheting up his attack on Arvind Kejriwal, sacked minister Kapil Mishra today alleged that the Delhi chief minister went to his office just twice in the last year.
Mishra, who levelled corruption allegations against Kejriwal a week ago, also approached the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to file a complaint over alleged irregularities in the AAP's funding.
The suspended AAP leader said he submitted a "fudged" balance sheet signed by Kejriwal to tax officials.
"When was the last time Kejriwal visited his office? The people of Delhi would be surprised to know that their chief minister visited his office only twice in the last one year.
"He is the only chief minister who seldom goes to work... to not have any department ... Who takes maximum leaves ... who seldom meets his people. And soon he will be the only CM to have maximum number of corruption cases against him," Mishra said in his blog and dared Kejriwal to prove him wrong.
"Does he have the guts to present his performance report card before the people. He only has criminal silence on his face," he said.
A senior Delhi government official rubbished Mishra's claims and asked whether the sacked minister maintains the chief minister's attendance register.
Elaborating on the CBDT complaint, Mishra said, "I have given a compliant with regard to money laundering in the AAP and the use of black money through shell companies in Kejriwal's direct knowledge."
Taking a jibe at Kejriwal after he visited a theatre to watch Sarkar 3 yesterday, Mishra said the chief minister stepped out of his residence after many days.
Meanwhile, Sanjeev Jha, another AAP MLA who was on a fast at the Jantar Mantar since May 12 to oppose allegations levelled by Mishra against Kejriwal, ended his protest today.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- General Motors to Stop Selling Vehicles in India
- Reema Lagoo Dies At 59
- I-T Publishes Names of Defaulters
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- Dr. Harsh Vardhan To Be The New Environment Minister
- Murdered IAS Officer Was to Expose Big Scam By Congress in Karnataka, Says UP Minister
- Pakistan Rejects Musharraf's Conditions For High Treason Trial
- Shiv Sena Points Out Loopholes In NDA Govt's 3-Year Regime, Says It Was Riddled With Chaos, Confusion
- Sahara Chief Subrata Roy Skips SEBI Court Trial On Medical Grounds
- I-T Department Publishes Names of Delhi Defaulters Owing Over Rs 10 crore in taxes
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- China Takes Exception To India's Stand On OBOR, Asks What Kind Of 'Meaningful Dialogue' It Wants
- Girl Begs Father For Cancer Treatment: Video Goes Viral After Her Death
- J&K Youth Who Topped BSF Exam Alleges Militants Threatening Him, His Sister
- Defamation Case: Matter Is With Kejriwal And Not With Jethmalani, Says Jaitley's Counsel After Heated Argument
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment