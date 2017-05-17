The Newswire
17 May 2017 Last Updated at 9:38 am National

Kashmir Unrest: Jaitley, Army Chief To Review Security In Srinagar Today

Kashmir Unrest: Jaitley, Army Chief To Review Security In Srinagar Today
Defence minister Arun Jaitley and army chief Gen Bipin Rawat
PTI

Defence minister Arun Jaitley and army chief Gen Bipin Rawat will on Wednesday review the security situation and take stock of counter-terror operations in the Valley, which has been rocked with soaring turbulence recently besides the steady stream of ceasefire violations.

Jaitley is visiting Srinagar on Wednesday and the army chief is already in the Valley.

The visit comes in the wake of beheading of two Indian soldiers by the Pakistani Army in Poonch district earlier this month which was termed "barbaric" by India.

The spree in infiltration attempts, ceasefire violation, cross-border shelling along with the Valley's internal crisis has turned into a major crisis for the state government as well as the Centre.

Jaitley who also holds the finance portfolio, will be in Srinagar primarily for the two-day meeting of the GST Council starting from Thursday. 

