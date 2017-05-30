The Newswire
Kashmir, Kashmiris, Kashmiriyat All Belong to India, Says Rajnath Singh

Meerut(UP)
File-PTI Photo by Vijay Verma

 Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said the government was making efforts to resolve the Kashmir issue at the earliest, and asserted that 'Kashmir, Kashmiri and Kashmiriyat' belonged to India.

Those who make attempts to hurt the pride of jawans also need to be taught a lesson, Singh said during an event at Subharti University on Delhi-Dehradun highway here.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told the 20- nation grouping B20 that India was fighting corruption and terrorism.

In such a condition if they do not provide India with details of Indians who have bank accounts overseas then it would be difficult to check graft, Modi had told B20 leader, Singh said.

"As a result, India now has access to information from foreign countries because of which Indian government would be able to seize black money," he said.

On purported video clips of Pakistan killing two Indian soldiers, the home minister said the defence forces have several times responded to such provocations and the surgical strikes were one of them.

The senior BJP leader also termed the three-year term of his party-led NDA government as "successful".

He asked the elected representatives to keep their doors open round-the-clock for the public.

