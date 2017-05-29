Karni Sena Appeals To All Rajput Bodies To Join Hands For Quota Demand

Rajasthan-based 'Shri Rajput Karni Sena' today appealed to all Rajput bodies demanding reservation to come under a united banner in a bid to "pressurise" the Central government to review the current quota system.

Karni Sena president Mahipal Sinh Makrana told reporters here that nearly 15 lakh Rajputs would gather in Delhi by this year-end to raise their demand for reservation.

The Rajasthan-based outfit has been holding agitations demanding reservation for the economically weaker sections among Rajputs and other upper castes for the last few years.

According to Makrana, who was here as part of the Karni Sena's exercise to expand its base in the poll-bound Gujarat, where elections are due later this year, the current reservation system has failed its purpose.

"There are many Rajput bodies in different states which are running their stirs against reservation system. Now, we want to bring all such state bodies under the banner of Karni Sena, so that we can give a united fight and pressurise Central government on the issue," he said while addressing a press conference.

Makrana said the Karni Sena wants economic condition of a community be made as the key criterion for granting reservation.

"We strongly believe that poor people from unreserved category should get benefits of reservation. Economic condition should be made the key parameter for reservation (policy). To mount pressure on Centre government (and) to pass a law regarding the same, we have planned a mega gathering of 15 lakh Rajputs in Delhi at the end of this year," he said.

He clarified that Karni Sena did not want reservation for Rajputs at the expense of other communities which have been availing benefits under the OBC quota.

"We want economic condition-based reservation for Rajputs and other castes. For that, government need to pass a law in order to increase the (existing percentage of) quota and take it beyond the cap of 50 per cent. To compel the government to do so, we will show our strength in Delhi by this year-end," he said.

Makrana said Karni Sena has over 6.5 lakh registered members in Rajasthan alone, where they have already asked for the 14 per cent reservation for Rajputs on the basis of their economic status.

"In Gujarat, we have already appointed conveners in Rajkot and Sanand. Now, we will increase our base here gradually. We have undertaken similar exercise in other Hindi-speaking states, such as Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. Our aim is to bring every Rajput under one banner," he added.