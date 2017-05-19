Justice Karnan Approaches Prez For Suspension Of SC Order
The lawyers representing Calcutta High Court judge C.S Karnan have claimed that a representation has been made to the president seeking suspension of the Supreme Court order sentencing him to six months imprisonment for contempt of court.
However, the president's office said, "It was not aware of any such representation."
The lawyers yesterday said a memorandum/representation under Article 72 of the Constitution was sent through e-mail on behalf of Justice Karnan seeking "suspension/stay of his sentence of six months imposed on him" by a seven-judge bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar.
Article 72 states that the president shall have the power to grant pardons, reprieves, respites or remissions of punishment or to suspend, remit or commute the sentence of any person convicted of any offence.
The representation prepared by Justice Karnan's counsel Mathews J Nedumpara and A C Philip referred to the developments since the May 9 judgement.
His lawyers had earlier claimed that the judge had shot off letters to the president, the prime minister and others against his jail term.
Justice Karnan has also moved a petition in the apex court seeking recall of the May 9 order but has been denied urgent hearing by the CJI.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Pakistan Wants To Shut Down PIA
- 'Do Not Harm My Film To Seek Attention'
- India Performs First Uterine Transplant
- Jain Files Defamation Case Against Mishra
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- Delhi Shelter Razed: Living On The Street Haunts The Homeless Again
- GST Will Simplify Tax Administration: Minister
- Zomato To Reach Out To 6.6 MN Users For Security Update
- Pakistan to Get New Team of Lawyers to Defend Its Case at International Court Of Justice
- Indian-Origin Steel Tycoon Bags Global Award In UK
- 'Baahubali 2' Becomes First Indian Movie to Enter 1500-Crore Club
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment