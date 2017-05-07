Jobs, Admissions On Fake Caste Certificates Not Valid: SC
The Supreme Court on Thursday held that government jobs or admissions secured under reserved category by using forged caste certificates cannot be held valid or sustained in the eyes of the law.
A bench of Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud did not concur with the findings of the Bombay High Court that if a person continues in service for a long period of time and the certificate is found to be fake at a later stage then, he or she may be allowed to continue in the service.
The verdict came on a batch of petitions including the one filed by the Maharashtra government against the Bombay High Court judgement.
The Supreme Court, however, said that the findings of its verdict would not be made applicable with retrospective effect and would be applied now onwards.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- India, Israel Now Strategic Partners, Ink 7 Pacts
- Territorial Army Jawan Goes Missing With AK-47
- Markets Reopen In Baduria, Internet Remains Suspended
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Four Students Allegedly Rape Classmate At Birthday Party, Make Video Clip
- Army Jawan Moves High Court Alleging Poor Quality Food Served to Them
- BJP Govt in a Mood to Crush Dissent, Says Ex-IPS Officer After Being Arrested For Allegedly Planning To Hold Protest Against Yogi Adityanath
- Myanmar: Rohingya Muslim Stoned To Death By Buddhist Mob
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment