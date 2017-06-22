JNU Students' Union President, Two Others Suspended From Varsity Panels For 'Misconduct'

Jawaharlal Nehru University has suspended three office-bearers of its students' union from the varsity's statutory bodies and committees for alleged misconduct and indiscipline.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Mohit Kumar Pandey, general secretary Satarupa Chakraborty and joint secretary Tabrez Hasan have received suspension letters for using "unparliamentary language", "unruly behaviour" and "unauthorised video-recording" during the last Academic Council meeting.

The administration has constituted an inquiry committee to look into the happenings at the academic council meeting. JNUSU members have alleged that they were heckled and manhandled by a section of teachers at the academic council meeting on June 16.

The administration, however, claimed that the student representatives disrupted the meeting.

"There is prima facie evidence of misconduct and indiscipline by Mohit Kumar Pandey. He is hereby suspended from participating in all statutory bodies and committees of the varsity with immediate effect until the final outcome of the Proctorial Enquiry Committee," read a letter issued by the administration to Pandey.

Condemning the move, the JNUSU said, "True to its dark history, the JNU administration under the leadership of VC Jagadesh Kumar yet again attempted to silence critical voices."

JNUSU general secretary Satarupa Chakraborty said, "Tomorrow is the standing committee meeting and the JNUSU has not been sent any letter. This is nothing but a planned attack against us."

Refuting the allegations of the administration, JNU Teachers' Association president Ayesha Kidwai said the JNUTA was a witness to the violations committed by the vice- chancellor and his team.

"For the first time in JNU's history, JNUSU representatives were not allowed to speak even once, and the physical challenges on them by some faculty members were not once rebuked by the chair (VC)," Kidwai said in a release.

The JNUTA also accused the administration of video recording the proceedings of the May 9 AC meeting without seeking permission of the members.

"JNUTA expresses solidarity with JNUSU in its struggle to keep democracy alive in university functioning," she said.